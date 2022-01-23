ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL On Tap: Panthers roll into Seattle to play Kraken

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO'Reilly, Blues try to stay hot; Predators try to avoid fifth straight loss. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. Panthers rolling into Seattle. If...

www.nhl.com

WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Stars' victory over Devils vaults them into playoff spot

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four road games, four wins. The Stars handled their business on Tuesday night, earning a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. They came out of the gates flying, scoring just 14 seconds into the game and taking a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. Then, they scored 15 seconds into the middle frame to give themselves a 4-0 lead and never looked back.
NHL
NHL

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- After 10 straight road games, the Canadiens finally return to the Bell Centre when they host the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Dominique Ducharme's contingent is coming off an 8-2 loss to the Wild earlier this week in Saint Paul to close out a 15-day trek that also included stops in Boston, Chicago, Glendale, Dallas, Las Vegas and Denver.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
NHL

Lundqvist talks number retirement, Rangers on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Yandle streak, Gillies' death also discussed by hosts Rosen, Roarke. Henrik Lundqvist said he is having fun in the days leading up to his No. 30 being retired by the New York Rangers on Friday. Lundqvist joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week at the NHL offices in New York,...
NHL
NHL

Kraken rally for first OT win, end Penguins streak at six

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Larsson scored the first overtime goal for the Seattle Kraken and ended the Pittsburgh Penguins' six-game winning streak with a 2-1 win at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The defenseman scored at 1:17 on a shot from the high slot. Jared McCann scored a tying goal in...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Devils 2

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over New Jersey on Thursday. Through two periods, neither team put on a defensive clinic. They struggled with turnovers in their own zone and yielded dangerous looks to the other side. The fact that the game was only 2-1 in favor of the Lightning after 40 minutes had a lot to do with the strong goaltending of Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jon Gillies. In the third period, things tightened up. The teams combined for just 13 total shots and there were fewer scoring opportunities. Fewer, but not zero. And just 60 seconds after the Devils had cashed in on one of their looks to tie the game at two, the Lightning converted a rush chance to regain the lead for good.
NHL
NHL

Dell suspended three games for actions in Sabres game

NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell has been suspended for three games, without pay, for interference against Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson during NHL Game No. 744 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 18:57...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders' Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Kings

The Islanders forged a late, but unsuccessful comeback in their 3-2 loss to Los Angeles. The New York Islanders dropped a 3-2 result to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at UBS Arena in the first meeting between the clubs since Feb. 6, 2020. Mathew Barzal and Casey Cizikas...
NHL
NHL

MacKinnon injured for Avalanche during game against Bruins

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon was injured for the Colorado Avalanche after being hit by Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall early in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win at Ball Arena on Wednesday. The center was down on the ice for about a minute and was bleeding from his...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Holden signs one-year contract with Senators

Texier out four weeks for Blue Jackets; Palat back for Lightning; Hyman returns for Oilers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Tampa Bay Lightning. Ondrej Palat returned to play for the Lightning against the New Jersey Devils on...
NHL
NHL

Power could play for Sabres this season, GM says

Adams 'getting excited' No. 1 pick in 2021 NHL Draft could sign after Olympics, NCAA playoffs. Owen Power could play for the Buffalo Sabres by the end of the NHL season, general manager Kevyn Adams said Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is taking a...
NHL
NHL

Final Buzzer: Kraken Win in Overtime!

PITTSBURGH -- After two scoreless periods featuring 20 saves by Philipp Grubauer and 12 blocked shots by Kraken skaters, the Pittsburgh Penguins converted on a power play mid-third period to seemingly defeat a valiant Seattle team that went skate toe-to-skate toe all night against the NHL's hottest team. Not so...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Hyman removed from COVID protocol

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have made four roster moves ahead of Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. Defenceman William Lagesson recalled from taxi squad. Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue reassigned to taxi squad. The 29-year-old left-winger Hyman has scored 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 games this...
NHL

