NHL On Tap: Panthers roll into Seattle to play Kraken

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over New Jersey on Thursday. Through two periods, neither team put on a defensive clinic. They struggled with turnovers in their own zone and yielded dangerous looks to the other side. The fact that the game was only 2-1 in favor of the Lightning after 40 minutes had a lot to do with the strong goaltending of Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jon Gillies. In the third period, things tightened up. The teams combined for just 13 total shots and there were fewer scoring opportunities. Fewer, but not zero. And just 60 seconds after the Devils had cashed in on one of their looks to tie the game at two, the Lightning converted a rush chance to regain the lead for good.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO