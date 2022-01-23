Even More Snow For Buffalo and WNY Tomorrow

You may have woken up this morning in Western New York and noticed an abundance of snow on the ground. That is because of lake effect snow that impacted the region late last night and through a good portion of today. 1-2 inches has fallen in Buffalo with more...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy lake effect snow continues falling across parts of the Chicago area, with another 1 to 4 inches of snow possible, after some areas have already had more than 7 inches.
A Winter Storm Warning for northern and central Cook County has been extended until 2 p.m.
Winter Weather Advisories for northern Will County, southern Cook County, DuPage County, and Lake County, Illinois also have been extended until 2 p.m., while a winter weather advisory for Lake County, Indiana, has been cancelled.
Drivers should expect slipper, snow-covered roads in areas seeing lake effect snow, with conditions varying greatly over short distances.
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0