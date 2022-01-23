Even More Snow For Buffalo and WNY Tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy lake effect snow continues falling across parts of the Chicago area, with another 1 to 4 inches of snow possible, after some areas have already had more than 7 inches. A Winter Storm Warning for northern and central Cook County has been extended until 2 p.m. Winter Weather Advisories for northern Will County, southern Cook County, DuPage County, and Lake County, Illinois also have been extended until 2 p.m., while a winter weather advisory for Lake County, Indiana, has been cancelled. Drivers should expect slipper, snow-covered roads in areas seeing lake effect snow, with conditions varying greatly over short distances.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO