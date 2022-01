James Harden is out for Wednesday night’s game against the Nuggets. After being listed as questionable about an hour and half prior to game time, Harden was declared out. Prior to the second game of the back-to-back, the Nets head coach said Harden reported the hamstring tightness and his availability will be based on how he feels through pregame protocols. The Nets superstar is coming off a 33-point triple-double and played a game-high 38 minutes in the 106-96 loss to the Lakers Tuesday night.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO