Allow me to preface this with what appears to be necessary, judging by both the rabid defense and derision of Jordan Binnington right now among Blues fans on social media: I do not have a dog in this fight. I do not think that Jordan Binnington is the greatest goalie to grace the Blues’ crease, nor do I think that he is the worst. I want whoever is in net - Binnington, Husso, Lindgren, that EBUG they signed a while ago - to play well and have the benefit of the team playing well in front of them.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO