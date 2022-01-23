ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rhule Interested in Potential College Opening?

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 5 days ago

After surviving Black Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is still keeping his options open. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Rhule would be "very interested in the Michigan job if Jim Harbaugh were to depart for the Raiders or any other team in the NFL."

With it being extremely late in the college coaching carousel, Michigan would have very few available options to choose from. If Rhule informs them of his interest, one would have to think he'd be at the top of the list as far as candidates go.

Sure, he hasn't had much success in his first two years in the NFL, but he was a terrific college coach rebuilding both Temple and Baylor in a short amount of time. Rhule, a Penn State guy, obviously has ties to the Big Ten and would be able to recruit that territory fairly well.

If Michigan needs a coach, it makes sense for them to target Rhule. As for Rhule, it would be hard to turn an offer down considering you would be starting anew rather than entering the 2022 season on the hot seat with the Panthers.

Should this happen, the Panthers will be put in a difficult situation. They would be entering the mix for several head coaching candidates extremely late and by the time this could all go down, most of the big names will likely be unavailable.

