Does this NFL Network 2022 mock draft miss the mark for the Steelers?

When it comes to the NFL draft, all the experience in the world can’t overcome the fact that projecting these young men to the NFL is a guessing game. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has put out his first 2022 mock draft and when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is highly debatable if the pick is a hit or a miss.

Jeremiah has the Steelers selecting Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with the No. 20 overall pick. A completely logical pick. With Dan Moore seemingly locked in at left tackle, Cross would be a great option to supplant Chuks Okorafor on the right side. Cross is a great athlete for the position and excels in pass protection.

But.

If we scroll down just five picks we see the Cincinnati Bengals selecting Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Have you seen those viral videos where fans destroy their televisions when things go wrong in a game? This would be me if the Steelers had a chance to draft a generational talent at center only to see him fall to a division rival.

The Steelers need a center. It’s clear Kendrick Green’s future is at guard where he can dominate. But with Trai Turner likely not coming back, a guard tandem of Green and Kevin Dotson with Linderbaum at center is the best thing that could happen to running back Najee Harris.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments below, what direction you would go for the Steelers in this scenario.