Does this NFL Network 2022 mock draft miss the mark for the Steelers?

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
When it comes to the NFL draft, all the experience in the world can’t overcome the fact that projecting these young men to the NFL is a guessing game. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has put out his first 2022 mock draft and when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is highly debatable if the pick is a hit or a miss.

Jeremiah has the Steelers selecting Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with the No. 20 overall pick. A completely logical pick. With Dan Moore seemingly locked in at left tackle, Cross would be a great option to supplant Chuks Okorafor on the right side. Cross is a great athlete for the position and excels in pass protection.

But.

If we scroll down just five picks we see the Cincinnati Bengals selecting Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Have you seen those viral videos where fans destroy their televisions when things go wrong in a game? This would be me if the Steelers had a chance to draft a generational talent at center only to see him fall to a division rival.

The Steelers need a center. It’s clear Kendrick Green’s future is at guard where he can dominate. But with Trai Turner likely not coming back, a guard tandem of Green and Kevin Dotson with Linderbaum at center is the best thing that could happen to running back Najee Harris.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments below, what direction you would go for the Steelers in this scenario.

FanSided

Pros and Cons of Steelers taking a QB first in 2022 NFL Draft

It looks like we have seen Big Ben in black and gold for the last time. Which leads to the question how do the Pittsburgh Steelers replace their quarterback of the last almost two decades?. The answer could be in this year’s draft, but there is not a solid number...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tim Benz: Art Rooney II's Steelers have been stuck in the middle in recent years. The team's decision on a new QB can't be

With Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger officially announcing his retirement Thursday, attention can focus even more squarely on who his replacement will be. The voices of general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin will weigh most heavily on the discussions. Perhaps those of Colbert’s potential replacements (Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan), too. Maybe even some feedback from the offensive coaches and veteran players will be considered.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

