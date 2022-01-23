ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is shaping up to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and prediction

Coming off an embarrassing 53-point loss to the Boston Celtics, the Sacramento Kings (18-31) will be right back on the floor Wednesday night. They’re visiting the Atlanta Hawks (21-25) at the State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kings vs. Hawks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
NBA
wagertalk.com

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Odds Jan 28

WagerTalk NBA handicapper Andy Lang offers his Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Lakers betting preview for Friday, January 28. At the time of posting, the Hawks have opened as a 1.5-point home favorite over the road Celtics, with the total sitting at 218.5 points. Stay on top of the latest...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Live Tv#The Atlanta Hawks#The Charlotte Hornets#Details Atlanta Hawks#Charlotte Hornets Date#Listen Hawks
CBS Sports

How to watch Hawks vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Atlanta Hawks were the heavy favorites here for a reason. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Sacramento Kings as Atlanta lead 94-74. The Hawks have been relying on point guard Trae Young, who has dropped a double-double...
NBA
Yardbarker

Here’s the rumored deal for Ben Simmons that fell through

Ben Simmons has been linked to the Hawks for quite some time now, but it appears talks fell through when the 76ers attempted to include Tobias Harris in the deal. For obvious reasons, the Hawks balked at that idea. The contracts of Simmons and Harris would completely take away from all of Travis Schlenk’s freedom financially. Plus, Simmons, Harris, and Capela are far from an ideal fit.
NBA
lineups.com

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets 1/28/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Matchup Preview (1/28/22) On the second night of a back-to-back and their third game in four days, the Los Angeles Lakers will continue their east-coast road trip in Charlotte by taking on the Hornets in an inevitably fast-paced game. Charlotte and Los Angeles rank second and third in PACE, respectively, so expect a lot of action. The Lakers may be without LeBron for a second consecutive night if they decide to play it safe with his knee soreness; however, I believe he may give it a go on Friday. Charlotte is fresh off a pummeling of the Indiana Pacers, who allowed the Hornets to score nearly 160 points in regulation. The Hornets are one of the biggest surprises this year, and games like this are ones where they have been able to capitalize on their offensive firepower. Below, I cover my favorite to cover the spread in this bout, so check it out!
NBA
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cade Cunningham's Move On Nikola Jokic Is Going Viral

Cade Cunningham had an incredible move on Nikola Jokic in Tuesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons. View the original article to see embedded media. The Detroit Pistons hosted the Denver Nuggets in Michigan on Tuesday evening, and during the game Cade Cunningham had an incredible move on Nikola Jokic.
NBA
Yardbarker

Vikings WRs Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson Want Keenan McCardell Retained in Minnesota

Whenever a team hires a new head coach, that person comes in and builds their own coaching staff full of external hires and people they've worked with in the past. The same is true with a general manager and front office. However, there will almost always be at least a few holdovers from the previous regime who are kept around during the transition to new leadership.
NFL
Yardbarker

Warriors reportedly will not make trade to acquire a center

The Golden State Warriors are 34-13 and sit second in the Western Conference. That said – they still have a very noticeable Achilles heel. James Wiseman continues to be out of action and Draymond Green has struggled to get healthy. The Warriors need to address their weaknesses down low.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA

