Chilly temps, light snowfall for tonight into Monday in Connecticut
Temperatures will slightly raise today but remain chilly ahead of some evening snowflakes.
Light snow will arrive tonight and last into Monday morning. Some areas could see a dusting to up to 1 inch.
News 12 meteorologists are tracking more snow for Friday and a possible storm on Saturday.
TODAY : Sun and clouds, late day flurries likely. Highs lower-30s.
TONIGHT: On and off flurries, not as cold. Lows in the lower-20s.
MONDAY : Continued cold. Highs around 30.
TUESDAY: Warmest day, highs around 40.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY : Mostly sunny and cold. highs upper-20s at best.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: A lot of clouds around, but maybe the storm stays out to sea. Highs lower-30s.
