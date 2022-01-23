ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Chilly temps, light snowfall for tonight into Monday in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Temperatures will slightly raise today but remain chilly ahead of some evening snowflakes.

Light snow will arrive tonight and last into Monday morning. Some areas could see a dusting to up to 1 inch.

News 12 meteorologists are tracking more snow for Friday and a possible storm on Saturday.

FORECAST:

TODAY : Sun and clouds, late day flurries likely. Highs lower-30s.

TONIGHT: On and off flurries, not as cold. Lows in the lower-20s.

MONDAY : Continued cold. Highs around 30.

TUESDAY: Warmest day, highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY : Mostly sunny and cold. highs upper-20s at best.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: A lot of clouds around, but maybe the storm stays out to sea. Highs lower-30s.

