The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with winger Evander Kane on a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 NHL season. According to Darren Dreger, the agreement is verbal and a contract still needs to be signed which will come in the upcoming days. The contract will have a $750,000 salary and a $625,000 signing bonus, for a cap hit of just over $2.1 million with a full no-movement clause.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO