There are some amazing mascots in the Hudson Valley that convey the pride and geography of our area. There are also some absolute train wrecks. First, let's get one thing out of the way: I was a Rondout Valley Gander. Yup, a Gander. The Canada Geese that crap over every square inch of the Hudson Valley and chase and hiss at you for no apparent reason was, for whatever reason, deemed the most appropriate representation of out school district. Not that I'm bitter or anything.

HUDSON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO