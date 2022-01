The Notre Dame basketball team is one of the hottest in the country right now, and they are finding ways to pull away from teams late. During their victory over the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday, the Notre Dame basketball team struggled to get it going in the first half. Up and down the lineup, players were struggling to score, which was a bit surprising considering they were coming off a huge victory against Louisville, one that saw them win by double-digits.

