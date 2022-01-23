Kentucky 2023 QB target Christopher Vizzina named to All-American Bowl

(Photo courtesy of Jeremy Johnson/On3)

Recruiting never stops in college football. Even in the all-star circuit things are moving fast. Rising junior Christopher Vizzina is getting attention from all angles.

The Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian is a top-100 prospect in the class of 2023 and a player Kentucky has been recruiting for a while now. However, the Wildcats are not the only ones. On Friday, the 6-3 quarterback accepted an invitation to the All-American Bowl.

That should not come as a surprise since Vizzina is considered one of the top quarterback prospects for the class as junior recruiting heats up. For Kentucky, the competition will be stiff for Vizzina.

Christopher Vizzina has a loaded recruitment

Since last May, Christopher Vizzina has seen a boatload of offers roll in. Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee have all pursued the Alabama prospect.

On Saturday, Vizzina will make the trip to Rocky Top to visit Tennessee for their junior day. On Jan. 29, the high four-star quarterback will make another trip to Clemson to check out Dabo Swinney’s program.

Kentucky is in the hunt for Vizzina, but this is a wanted man on the recruiting trail. That is to be expected for a top-ranked quarterback that is already getting invitations from all-star games.

However, the Wildcats have had plenty to sell. Back in the fall, Christopher Vizzina took notice of Mark Stoops’s program.

“I really like the Kentucky fan base,” Vizzina told On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons. “Kentucky football is really starting to roll and it was easy to see that everyone is excited to be a part of that. The fans there stood out to me a lot. It is nice to see they are on the rise.”

That statement became even more true after the season. The Wildcats finished 10-3 and ranked inside the AP Top 25 for the second time in four seasons. In December, the Big Blue inked a top-15 recruiting class. The arrow is pointing up in Lexington.

That might be enough to give Liam Coen some momentum to help close on this blue-chip quarterback. An edge will be needed as the competition is stiff.

