ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kentucky 2023 QB target Christopher Vizzina named to All-American Bowl

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t662O_0dtXo8Sp00
(Photo courtesy of Jeremy Johnson/On3)

Recruiting never stops in college football. Even in the all-star circuit things are moving fast. Rising junior Christopher Vizzina is getting attention from all angles.

The Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian is a top-100 prospect in the class of 2023 and a player Kentucky has been recruiting for a while now. However, the Wildcats are not the only ones. On Friday, the 6-3 quarterback accepted an invitation to the All-American Bowl.

That should not come as a surprise since Vizzina is considered one of the top quarterback prospects for the class as junior recruiting heats up. For Kentucky, the competition will be stiff for Vizzina.

Christopher Vizzina has a loaded recruitment

Since last May, Christopher Vizzina has seen a boatload of offers roll in. Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee have all pursued the Alabama prospect.

On Saturday, Vizzina will make the trip to Rocky Top to visit Tennessee for their junior day. On Jan. 29, the high four-star quarterback will make another trip to Clemson to check out Dabo Swinney’s program.

Kentucky is in the hunt for Vizzina, but this is a wanted man on the recruiting trail. That is to be expected for a top-ranked quarterback that is already getting invitations from all-star games.

However, the Wildcats have had plenty to sell. Back in the fall, Christopher Vizzina took notice of Mark Stoops’s program.

“I really like the Kentucky fan base,” Vizzina told On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons. “Kentucky football is really starting to roll and it was easy to see that everyone is excited to be a part of that. The fans there stood out to me a lot. It is nice to see they are on the rise.”

That statement became even more true after the season. The Wildcats finished 10-3 and ranked inside the AP Top 25 for the second time in four seasons. In December, the Big Blue inked a top-15 recruiting class. The arrow is pointing up in Lexington.

That might be enough to give Liam Coen some momentum to help close on this blue-chip quarterback. An edge will be needed as the competition is stiff.

Recruiting never stops.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State Football foe could get number one transfer QB

The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce Their 2021 NFL MVP

The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#Clemson#American Football#All American#The All American Bowl#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy