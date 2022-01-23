ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Lakewood City Council Jan. 24 Meeting Agenda

By Name
The Suburban Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Jan. 24 (7...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakewood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Government
The Hill

Schumer finds unity moment in Supreme Court fight

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking to go on offense in the looming Supreme Court fight and shift gears after two high-profile setbacks. Justice Stephen Breyer ’s announcement that he’ll retire this summer, presuming his successor is ready to go, sets up a high-stakes battle for Schumer, who will be the first majority leader to need to get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in a 50-50 Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

Spotify said Wednesday that it has agreed to remove Neil Young's music after the famed singer-songwriter said he wouldn't share the platform with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young, 76, said in an open letter to...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lakewood City Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy