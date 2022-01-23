ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 dead, 3 hurt when SUV rear-ends tow truck stopped on I-94

Argus Press
 5 days ago

TOWER CITY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old Bismarck woman was killed when the SUV she was riding in collided with an unoccupied tow truck that was stopped...

www.argus-press.com

fox2detroit.com

Driver dies in fiery crash after rear-ending car on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man died early Monday after rear-ending a car on I-96 in Detroit. Police said the man was driving in the left lane on the westbound side of I-96 local behind another car. The man rear-ended the car in front of him at 2:50 a.m., pushing both vehicles onto the right shoulder near W. Grand Boulevard.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Snow plough fires slush at traffic and causes 40 car accidents

A snow plough driver in Ohio was suspended after firing ice and slush at drivers, causing accidents involving 40 vehicles.Video of the incident allegedly saw the plough operator direct a huge arc of slush across the highway median and into oncoming traffic over the course of several miles.Truck driver Michael Lemon caught the incident, which police say left 12 people injured, on his cab dashcam.“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Mr Lemon, whose truck was damaged during the incident, told News5 Cleveland.“I didn’t know how to react, I was just dumbfounded that somebody could be so reckless.”And he added:...
ACCIDENTS
North Dakota State
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended

TOWER CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The investigation continues into a fatal crash on I-94 that left a mother of four dead, and three others severely injured. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 22, on I-94 near Tower City. Officials say 43-year-old Mario Butler was driving...
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Denver

Multi-Vehicle Crash With Semi-Truck Shuts Down I-76 At Dahlia Street For Hours

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-76 near CO 224 on Wednesday morning. That crash kept the westbound lanes of the interstate closed for several hours. (credit: CBS) According to CSP, State Patrol responded to the call for the crash close to 6:50 a.m., where a semi-truck was found jackknifed in the median of the interstate at Dahlia Street, approaching 74th Avenue. At least two other vehicles were involved. CSP says it received reports of injuries in the crash, but the extent was unknown. (credit: CBS) The lanes on westbound I-76 were completely shut down until after 1 p.m. #I76 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 9 and Exit 8 – CO 224; 74th Avenue. https://t.co/Lvc2DZNPli — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 26, 2022 During the closure, traffic was moved past the crash on the shoulder of the roadway and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
fox9.com

Video: SUV slams into stopped vehicle along I-35E in Eagan, Minn.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A tow truck driver working along I-35E in Eagan, Minnesota narrowly escaped serious injury when a vehicle slammed into a disabled vehicle over the weekend. The tow truck driver had just pulled a white van out of the ditch near Diffley Road when the SUV...
EAGAN, MN
cbs12.com

Motorcyclist strikes flatbed tow truck in deadly crash

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a tow truck that took place south of Sebastian Tuesday night. Deputies say a motorcyclist struck a flatbed tow truck on 99th Street near US 1. The crash has closed...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Z107.3

Trucker Hurt on I-295, Richmond When a Man Fell On His Windshield

Maine State Police are investigating after a man jumped from an I-95 overpass in Richmond and landed on the windshield of a tractor-trailer. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the incident happened just after 3:30 PM Wednesday. A truck driver was traveling on I-295 southbound in Richmond at Exit 43 when a man landed on his windshield. He was able to stop the truck at the entry of the Exit 43 southbound on-ramp and contact the police.
RICHMOND, ME
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Truck, camper flip in crash off I-94 near Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Chicago man is recovering from his injuries after a rollover crash just east of Moorhead late Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Michael Walton was headed westbound on I-94 around 10:30 a.m. when his truck and attached camper spun out, crashing into cables. The truck and camper then detached, leading to both rolling. Walton suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Sanford in Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 5-Year-Old Among 6 Injured After Crash In Round Lake Beach

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 41-year-old man was killed and six others were injured in a crash in Round Lake Beach Tuesday night. Fire Chief Greg Formica with the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District said the crash took place around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lexington and Route 83. An 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and 2012 Chevy Silverado were found with severe damage and firefighters had to cut the victims out of the vehicles. Formica said the 41-year-old driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene and five people were taken to Condell Hospital in Libertyville. The youngest victim is a 5-year-old who is in critical condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital. A 10-year-old victim and a 12-year-old victim are being treated at the same hospital where their conditions have been stabilized. A 44-year-old woman remains in critical condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Police said the 40-year-old male Chevy Silverado driver from Wisconsin is in stable condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and has submitted to drug and alcohol testing. Police are still awaiting results to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. An investigation is underway.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
kxnet.com

One dead, three seriously injured in I-94 crash

One person was killed and three others seriously injured in a crash on I-94 Saturday night near Tower City. According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, a tow truck was having a mechanical problem and was stopped in the right lane. That driver had left the scene, when an SUV hit...
BISMARCK, ND
wcti12.com

Investigators looking for driver of SUV that rear-ended school bus and left scene

HAVELOCK, Craven County — An eastern North Carolina police department is looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a school bus on Tuesday and left the scene. Havelock Police said the school bus was hit from behind near Havelock Middle School just before 4 p.m., resulting in very minor damage to the bus – which had about 20 students on board.
HAVELOCK, NC
US News and World Report

1 Dead, 2 Critically Hurt After Crash With Semi-Truck

PALMYRA, Neb. (AP) — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash Saturday between a semi-truck and an SUV, authorities said. Deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 just before 1 a.m., the Lincoln Journal World reported.
PALMYRA, NE
WBOC

Truck Involved in Police Chase, Rear-Ends Van

ELLENDALE, Del.- One person was taken to the hospital after a truck involved in a police chase, rear-ended a work van Sunday morning. The Ellendale Fire Company says they were called to DuPont Blvd. north of Beach Hwy., just after 7:45 a.m., for reports of a crash. When they arrived,...
ELLENDALE, DE
The State

One killed, another hurt when truck crashes into tree in Lexington County, cops say

One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight crash on a Lexington County road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 3:40 a.m. on S.C. 113/Wagener Highway, near the intersection with U.S. 178, according to Master Trooper David Jones. That’s in the Leesville area, about 6 miles from Exit 39 on Interstate 20.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
KARE 11

Crash involving two semi-trucks closes I-94 near Albertville

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State troopers say a crash between two semi-trucks was the cause of a major traffic snarl on I-94 eastbound in the northwest metro Thursday morning. One of the trucks lost its load of potatoes, closing eastbound lanes of the busy interstate at County Road 19 in the Albertville area. Other drivers hit the potatoes and other debris from the collision, disabling them as well.
ALBERTVILLE, MN

