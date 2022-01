BA.2, Omicron’s “cousin” variant, has been detected in the US. It initially appears to be more contagious, but not more dangerous. A new, highly contagious, variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the US. Called BA.2 and considered to be a “cousin” of Omicron, the variant has been detected in California, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington state, as well as in at least 40 other continents.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO