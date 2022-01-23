Italy reports 138,860 COVID cases on Sunday, 227 deaths

Irish fishermen are planning to peacefully disrupt Russia’s military exercises off the coast of Ireland next month, an industry body has confirmed. The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said on Tuesday that some of its members will hold a protest because they see the area as “very important” to their livelihoods. They also wish to protect marine life and biodiversity, he added. His comments came the day after Yury...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO