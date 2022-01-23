ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guatemala asks other countries to stay out of attorney general election

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemala asked a group of international donors, including the United States and United Kingdom, to avoid meddling in its election for attorney general, a powerful anti-corruption office in the Central American nation. Guatemala has come under scrutiny by the international...


