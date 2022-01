MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate who didn’t return to county jail after being released on a furlough was caught Tuesday in the north metro. After a month-long search, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force captured Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young outside of a Brooklyn Center strip mall, with deputies having to box in and pin his car against a building when he tried to flee. Childs-Young was initially spotted in a vehicle in north Minneapolis Tuesday. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter then helped the task force follow him to the 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center. Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young (credit: HCSO) (credit: HCSO) He resisted arrested and had to be physically removed by deputies. Handgun ammo was found inside his car, the sheriff’s office says. An infant was also in Childs-Young’s vehicle at the time of his capture. No one was hurt in the arrest.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO