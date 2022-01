Developer and publisher Long Jaunt has announced Norland, a city builder and medieval kingdom simulator that generates stories. These stories can be based on pretty much anything that could possibly occur in a medieval kingdom such as your noble family, slave revolts, treachery, battles, religious conflict, and class society. Norland is inspired by other strategy titles such as Rimworld, Crusader Kings, and Caesar, all titles that are noted for their worldbuilding and telling stories within those worlds. If Norland manages to be half as good as those titles we'll have a good time waster on our hands.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO