A New Donut Shop is Opening Soon in NW Rochester, Minnesota. A brand new donut shop is in the works for NW Rochester, Minnesota but it is NOT in a spot that you'd expect. If you take a drive on 19th Street NW in Rochester, you'll notice quite a few newer places that have been built recently by the Rochester Athletic Club, including Collins Orthodontists. Not only are smiles being transformed at Collins Othrodontists but thanks to some delicious donuts, more kids are going to have a chance at those amazing smiles too!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO