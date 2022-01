In his most recent ranking of the top 25 prospects in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper places two Alabama players on the list. Coming up to a year removed from the 2021 draft, where the Crimson Tide put up an impressive six first round picks, tying the all-time draft record for most first rounders in a single year with the 2004 Miami Hurricanes, Alabama may be set to have only two first rounders in the 2022 draft. If this happens, this will be the Tide's lowest number of first round picks since 2016, when they only had one.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO