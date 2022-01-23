Rucci Drops Off 14-Track Album "For My Dawgz 2"

Kanye West is not here for Pete Davidson and his relationship with the rapper's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. According to reports, the rapper has shared with his close friends that Kim is "making up story lines for her life" and that he is "sick of it". A source close to the star also says that Kanye has been telling pals that Pete "wears the worse clothes ever" and they look like "items from the mall". An insider revealed to The Sun:

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO