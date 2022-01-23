ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rucci Drops Off 14-Track Album "For My Dawgz 2"

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRucci's long-awaited For My Dawgz 2 album has finally arrived, and listeners can't get enough of it. The 14-track record includes appearances from Lil' Duece, Bossman, Ride4Blackk, Lotto Rocket, and White John – and that's just on one track. Other features come...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
CELEBRITIES
Your EDM

Urbanstep Drops 17 Track Groundbreaking Album, ‘Stages’

We are always massive fans of diverse sound design and super innovative production. Today, we have the privilege to share with you guys the latest album from Urbanstep, ‘STAGES’. This multi genre album takes the listener on an mind-bending and genre redefining experience from rock, to hiphop to trap production. Urban step comments on the album’s creation:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Lil Duece#Bradley#Field Trip#Lotto Rocket Lil
wxhc.com

The Scorpions’ release title track from upcoming studio album, ‘Rock Believer’

The Scorpions have just released the title track of their forthcoming studio album Rock Believer, which is due out on February 25. The tune, which is available now via digital formats, combines a catchy melody sung by frontman Klaus Meine with soaring rock accompaniment highlighted by harmonized guitar solos. Meine,...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Bonobo Drops His Best Album to Date, ‘Fragments’

It’s been over two decades since Bonobo‘s debut album, and the years spent honing his crisp, melodic sound are paying off with each release. The more his art evolves, the more time we end up spending with his work. Today he releases his seventh studio album, Fragments, and for us, it marks the zenith of his sonic evolution.
MetalSucks

Amorphis Drop Rollicking New Track “On The Dark Waters”

Back in November, Finnish metal legends Amorphis announced their 14th studio album Halo, to be delivered Februrary 11th. Now, the band have dropped another single from that record, “On The Dark Waters,” and damn, it’s a lot of fun. What’s especially rad about “On The Dark Waters”...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian comments on Tristan Thompson paternity drama for the first time

Khloé Kardashian has addressed the fact Tristan Thompson fathered a third child, with a subtle Instagram caption. Last month, basketball player Tristan made headlines when personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged she had given birth to his child, after getting pregnant while he was in a relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashian's Khloé.
NBA
Variety

Billie Eilish’s Perfume Is Finally Back in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Billie Eilish’s chart-topping album “Happier Than Ever” catalyzed a lot of firsts for the 10-time Grammy winner this past year. She found herself on the “Saturday Night Live” stage as both a host and musical guest, turned into an animated Disney Princess for a special virtual concert and even ventured into the beauty space with her own signature scent dubbed “Eilish.” The eponymous perfume sold out within hours after first releasing on her personal website in November, but the popular scent...
MAKEUP
iheart.com

Kanye West Mocks Pete Davidson's Style, Calls Relationship With Kim 'Fake'

Kanye West is not here for Pete Davidson and his relationship with the rapper's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. According to reports, the rapper has shared with his close friends that Kim is "making up story lines for her life" and that he is "sick of it". A source close to the star also says that Kanye has been telling pals that Pete "wears the worse clothes ever" and they look like "items from the mall". An insider revealed to The Sun:
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Woman On Yacht Parked At Diddy’s Miami Home

Chris Brown is the subject of a $20 million lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping a woman on a yacht parked outside of Diddy’s Miami home. According to TMZ, the unidentified woman is a professional choreographer, singer, and dancer and claims that on December 30, 2020, Brown lured her to Diddy’s Star Island home via FaceTime and drugged her drink. She then claims to have felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy