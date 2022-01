The energy crisis is in full swing, with more rises on the way, but how did it come to this and what can you do if you can’t pay your next bill?I’ve been writing about energy prices for 10 years and I used to regularly talk about the benefits of switching suppliers, which at the time would save those who hadn’t moved providers in a while between £200 and £300 a year.This was when small providers were appearing on an almost weekly basis offering cheaper and cheaper deals, usually fixed for a year before customers were encouraged to switch again...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO