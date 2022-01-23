Lou Anarumo Interviewing for Giants Head Coaching Job on Sunday

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo put together a terrific game plan for Saturday's divisional round matchup against the Titans.

Cincinnati held Tennessee to just 16 points in the win and star running back Derrick Henry finished with 62 yards on 120 carries.

Anarumo has turned the Bengals' defense around this season and teams across the NFL have noticed. He's interviewing for the Giants head coaching job on Sunday according to Tom Pelissero.

Anarumo was the defensive backs coach in New York in 2018. Now he has a chance to become their next head coach.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals