Lou Anarumo Interviewing for Giants Head Coaching Job on Sunday

By James Rapien
 5 days ago
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo put together a terrific game plan for Saturday's divisional round matchup against the Titans.

Cincinnati held Tennessee to just 16 points in the win and star running back Derrick Henry finished with 62 yards on 120 carries.

Anarumo has turned the Bengals' defense around this season and teams across the NFL have noticed. He's interviewing for the Giants head coaching job on Sunday according to Tom Pelissero.

Anarumo was the defensive backs coach in New York in 2018. Now he has a chance to become their next head coach.

