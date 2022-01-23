ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly temps, light snowfall for tonight into Monday in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Temperatures will slightly raise today but remain chilly ahead of some evening snowflakes.

Light snow will arrive tonight and last into Monday morning. Some areas could see a dusting to up to 1 inch.

News 12 meteorologists are tracking more snow for Friday and a possible storm on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRuRD_0dtXcX3f00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

FORECAST

TODAY : Sun and clouds, late day flurries likely. Highs lower-30s.

TONIGHT - WX TO WATCH: Light snow, not as cold. Lows in the lower-20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jV7u7_0dtXcX3f00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMNw3_0dtXcX3f00

MONDAY : Mostly sunny, continued cold. Highs around 30.

TUESDAY: Warmest day, highs around 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZ6eb_0dtXcX3f00

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY : Mostly sunny and cold. highs upper-20s at best.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: A lot of clouds around, but maybe the storm stays out to sea. Highs lower-30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFKaZ_0dtXcX3f00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSNPX_0dtXcX3f00


Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy