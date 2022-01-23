Chilly temps, light snowfall for tonight into Monday in New Jersey

Temperatures will slightly raise today but remain chilly ahead of some evening snowflakes.

Light snow will arrive tonight and last into Monday morning. Some areas could see a dusting to up to 1 inch.

News 12 meteorologists are tracking more snow for Friday and a possible storm on Saturday.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

FORECAST

TODAY : Sun and clouds, late day flurries likely. Highs lower-30s.

TONIGHT - WX TO WATCH: Light snow, not as cold. Lows in the lower-20s.

MONDAY : Mostly sunny, continued cold. Highs around 30.

TUESDAY: Warmest day, highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY : Mostly sunny and cold. highs upper-20s at best.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: A lot of clouds around, but maybe the storm stays out to sea. Highs lower-30s.



