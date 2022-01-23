ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Chilly temps, light snowfall for tonight into Monday in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Temperatures will slightly raise today but remain chilly ahead of some evening snowflakes.

Light snow will arrive tonight and last into Monday morning. Some areas could see a dusting to up to 1 inch.

News 12 meteorologists are tracking more snow for Friday and a possible storm on Saturday.

SUNDAY: Sunny to Partly Cloudy. A touch milder. Highs 28-34.

SUN NIGHT - WX TO WATCH: Chance of flurries then breezy and colder.  Lows in the teens again.

MONDAY: Mixed clouds and sun. Highs near 27.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy but only a chance of a few rain or snow showers.  Highs 35-40.

WED: Mostly Sunny but very cold again. Highs falling through the 20's. Bitter wind chills.

