Chilly temps, light snowfall for tonight into Monday in the Hudson Valley
Temperatures will slightly raise today but remain chilly ahead of some evening snowflakes.
Light snow will arrive tonight and last into Monday morning. Some areas could see a dusting to up to 1 inch.
News 12 meteorologists are tracking more snow for Friday and a possible storm on Saturday.
SUNDAY: Sunny to Partly Cloudy. A touch milder. Highs 28-34.
SUN NIGHT - WX TO WATCH: Chance of flurries then breezy and colder. Lows in the teens again.
MONDAY: Mixed clouds and sun. Highs near 27.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy but only a chance of a few rain or snow showers. Highs 35-40.
WED: Mostly Sunny but very cold again. Highs falling through the 20's. Bitter wind chills.
