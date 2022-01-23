ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly temps, light snowfall for tonight into Monday on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Temperatures will slightly raise today but remain chilly ahead of some evening snowflakes.

Light snow will arrive tonight and last into Monday morning. Some areas could see a dusting to up to 1 inch.

News 12 meteorologists are tracking more snow for Friday and a possible storm on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25F5QT_0dtXcSe200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOnlZ_0dtXcSe200

FORECAST:

TODAY: Sun and clouds, not as cold. High 33.

TONIGHT - WX TO WATCH: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhTgN_0dtXcSe200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htgtQ_0dtXcSe200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OQok_0dtXcSe200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efuQg_0dtXcSe200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCPKx_0dtXcSe200

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy