Chilly temps, light snowfall for tonight into Monday on Long Island

Temperatures will slightly raise today but remain chilly ahead of some evening snowflakes.

Light snow will arrive tonight and last into Monday morning. Some areas could see a dusting to up to 1 inch.

News 12 meteorologists are tracking more snow for Friday and a possible storm on Saturday.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Sun and clouds, not as cold. High 33.

TONIGHT - WX TO WATCH: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 34.