1 person injured, 11 units damaged in fire at South Carolina campground

Campground fire: Several units were damaged when a fire broke out at a campfire south of Myrtle Beach. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — One person was injured and 11 units were destroyed when a three-alarm fire swept through a South Carolina campground early Sunday, authorities said.

The fire occurred at the Ocean Lakes Family Campground near Myrtle Beach, WPDE-TV reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner said 11 units were damaged and two units were destroyed, the television station reported.

Tanner said that three people were displaced from two units and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, MyHorryNews.com reported.

“They’re OK,” Tanner told the news outlet. “They were walking around, just needed some oxygen.”

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said the fire was called out at 6:09 a.m. EST, WPDE reported. Tanner said it was one of the most significant fires over the past few weeks.

“We’ve had several structure fires over this cold spell, but this is probably the most serious one we’ve had,” Tanner told MyHorryNews.com.

Tanner said he was relieved that there were not more injuries.

“We’re always extremely blessed when our folks don’t get hurt and no one else gets hurt,” Tanner told the news outlet.

©2022 Cox Media Group