Sojka Pavilion will host the match between the Army Black Knights and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 7:00 PM EDT. The Black Knights are in second place in the Patriot standings with a record of 12-8. The army is entering this match with two straight wins, following a 74-73 victory over the Navy Midshipmen steals. The team delivered 42.9% of their shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc. F Chris Mann poured 20 points for the team with 2 rebounds and 1 assist. G Josh Caldwell delivered 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. F Aaron Duhart scored 13 points with 4 assists and 1 rebound.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO