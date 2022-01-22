ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New data shows startling rise in prison deaths during 2020

NPR
 6 days ago

As the country continues to struggle with the effects of the latest COVID surge, we wanted to take a look at how the pandemic has affected one particularly vulnerable population - those who are incarcerated. The number of people incarcerated across the United States dropped early on in the pandemic. That,...

www.npr.org

TheDailyBeast

New Data Shows Disturbing Increase in Deaths of Black Children During Pandemic

The newest national child welfare report has documented an unsettling increase in the number of Black children who died of suspected abuse or neglect, despite a smaller number of such cases being investigated due to the onset of the pandemic. Federal data in the 2020 Child Maltreatment Report documented cases that were covered from October 2019 to September 2020. The resulting data showed that, although there was a 4 percent decrease in child abuse deaths and fatalities related to neglect, there was an approximate 17 percent increase in the number of Black children who died, as compared to last year’s report. A total of 504 Black children—73 more than the previous year—showed that Black children are now three times more likely than white children to die of alleged abuse or neglect, the report said. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the data captured an overall dip in the number of child abuse reports and investigations, especially in the earliest days of the pandemic. The report showed the extent to which “COVID-19 exposed gaps in our human services delivery system,” a spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

COVID-19 data shows signs of hope, though deaths continue to rise

Wrapping up an encouraging week for Clark County, three key COVID-19 metrics — the average number of daily new cases, the test positivity rate and hospitalizations — fell again Friday. The Southern Nevada Health District reported 2,566 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 469,239 cases of...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KRDO News Channel 13

New report shows law enforcement deaths on the rise in U.S., largest category is COVID-related

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report, published by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum (NLEOMF), says law enforcement line-of-duty deaths in the United States were up approximately 55% in 2021 compared to 2020. Out of the 458 confirmed law enforcement line-of-duty deaths in 2021, COVID-19-related fatalities were the leading category. According to The post New report shows law enforcement deaths on the rise in U.S., largest category is COVID-related appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WebMD

Deaths Due to Omicron Higher Than From Delta

Accounting for 99.9% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, it’s proving even deadlier than the Delta variant. This week the nation recorded a seven-day average of 2,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths, higher than the daily death count recorded two months ago during the Delta variant surge, The Wall Street Journal reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Baltimore Sun

In case against Ravenell, federal prosecutors scrutinized several lawyers before focusing on 2 in Baltimore

A confidential source working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration made a recorded call in August 2013 to a Bowie-based attorney about trying to straighten out business documents. Federal authorities were zeroing on a drug trafficking organization that was moving money through the informant’s business. “Not on the phone. You know I’m your attorney. We’re not gonna have this ...
BALTIMORE, MD
