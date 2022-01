The Arkansas Razorbacks will visit to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in SEC action at Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, MS, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 7:00 PM (EST). The Razorbacks are approaching this match fresh off an overtime win over Texas A&M and are looking to build on their four-game winning streak. Arkansas jumped out to a 20-4 lead in which A&M fought back, trailing by just 4 at halftime, 33-29. JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 17 points and a double-double from Jaylen Williams who had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The team moved to a solid 14-5 on the season and 4-2 in the SEC with the victory.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO