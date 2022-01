Florida at Tennessee—Gators sit at 3-4 in the SEC. On the road they have a win at South Carolina with losses at Auburn and Ole Miss by double digits. Florida poor from three point range in conference where they hit 27.3% plus make only 66.7% at the free throw line. A weak defensive team in conference from three and two point range. Florida does a poor job in the SEC on the defensive glass. Tennessee is 4-3 in the conference. Vols at home have wins to Ole Miss, South Carolina and LSU. In conference they sit 11th in offensively efficiency shooting only 30.8% from three and 49.5% with two point shooting. They are weak in the SEC on the offensive glass and poorly secures the ball. Positives on defense in the SEC for Tennessee is their rebounding and forcing turnovers. Vols are poor in conference allowing 35.9% from three and 51.4% with two point shooting. Play Florida +10.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO