For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Despite new data showing the effectiveness of boosters and the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases due to the more infectious omicron variant, the CDC has no plans to change its definition of "fully vaccinated." The term still means two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson. Instead, the agency is pivoting to the more general descriptor of "up to date" to describe effective vaccine protection.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO