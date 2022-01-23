Should Your Bridesmaids Dresses Be the Same Length?

A traditional garment in several cultures, including Asia and Northern Africa, a caftan can be worked into an everyday wardrobe with ease. The caftan, sometimes spelled "kaftan," has a free-spirited ethos that feels equal parts luxurious and liberating—and and the benefits are twofold when you wear one in the peak of the summer heat. A favorite among fashion icons like André Leon Talley, the Olsens, and Rihanna, we've seen editors, designers, and even politicians opting for the ethereal caftan in place of the ubiquitous sundress. Elizabeth Taylor—often regarded as the caftan queen—loved the glamorous robe silhouette so much, she decided to marry Richard Burton in a tie-dye and embroidered feather version. Invest in a caftan for music festivals, dressy social obligations, or to strut down city streets. Ahead, we've got 17 for you to choose from.

