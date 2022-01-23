ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buddy System: Logic of Texans Hiring Coach Josh McCown

By Mike Fisher
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 5 days ago

One of the proud foundations of football is that getting hired as a player is a “meritocracy.”

Notable, then, that the same proud guideline doesn’t apply when it comes to hiring the players’ bosses.

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is a head coaching candidate for the Houston Texans, which is grand except for the fact that at age 42, he’s never really coached before.

Attached to that resume gap is this: The only two interviews he’s ever gotten over the course of the last two years of hiring cycles are with …

The Texans last year.

And the Texans now.

(As TexansDaily.com was first to report, he has has also had a conversation with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His discussion with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, however, wasn't a formal interview, per sources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgLAd_0dtXXgwR00

McCown has emerged as a dark-horse entry into the Texans’ head coaching search one year after he first interviewed with them for the head coaching vacancy that went to David Culley, who was fired after a 4-13 seaon.

How can this be?

It can be as the result of one or more of the following four things:

Culley Admits Houston Tenure 'Wasn't Good Enough'

Former Houston Texans head coach David Culley opens up on his departure from NRG Stadium.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Texans' Coaching Search: Pros, Cons of Jonathan Gannon

Jonathan Gannon's turnaround of Eagles' defense could land him a job

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

NFL Mock Draft: Texans Go Defense with Four Early Picks?

The Houston Texans have five picks in the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, and PFN has Houston going defense-heavy.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

1. The Texans truly see greatness in coach McCown - greatness that other NFL teams in need to not seem to see. (We know the Eagles liked the idea of him as an assistant - but not as the man in charge.)

2. The Texans are actually interested in hiring him in another, lower-level capacity.

3. The Texans are doing somebody a favor - this a “courtesy interview” (and Houston has conducted a few of those.)

4. McCown, despite his “coach on the field” reputation, has previously coached only at the high school level, including coaching quarterbacks for his sons’ team at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C., and is therefore getting Houston interest because he’s got a friend in high places.

McCown, as it happens, is close with Texans exec Jack Easterby.

“The Buddy System” and even blatant nepotism run rampant in the NFL. Owners’ kids get to be executives. Coaches kids get to be assistants. It’s really cool that the 2013 staff featured a trio of “kids” named Kyle Shanahan, Mike LaFleur and Sean McVay. But it never happens if Kyle’s dad isn’t Mike Shanahan, if Mike’s brother isn’t LaFleur or if Sean’s dad isn’t John McVay.

The Texans are building an organization that will surely be populated in a similar manner. The Patriots connection is one reason GM Nick Caserio is here; his interviews will reflect that background (see Brian Flores), and his days at tiny John Carroll, where a couple generations of graduates keep hiring one another, will as well.

McCown grew up on a ranch in Jacksonville, Texas, and played at Sam Houston State, meaning he’s double-tied to this area and this organization. But is he one of the “best candidates,” or simply a highly “comfortable” one?

The Texans eventually will owe explanations to their “stockholders” (that’s you, the fan) about this process, They will almost certainly have good reasons for their actions.

What they probably will not address frankly is why McCown gets annual consideration while, say, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy can’t get a phone call from this area code. And supporters of somebody like, say, Bieniemy are left to wonder how quickly he’d get hired if this or any other team had Bieniemy’s dad or best friend in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ywge_0dtXXgwR00

Comments / 0

Related
TexansDaily

Deshaun's Deposition: Witness Won't Admit to Even Knowing Texans' QB

As Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's Feb. 22 deposition date approaches, the law firm representing his 22 alleged sexual misconduct victims provided an insight into proceedings. Bottom line: 13 of the 22 have been deposed by Watson's legal team. "Of the 22 Plaintiffs, 13 have so far been deposed by...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Texans' Star Retires After Three Pro Bowls, Super Bowl

After nine years. three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl, former Houston Texans' guard Brandon Brooks is calling it a career. In an announcement on Twitter, Brooks had some kind words for the Texans:. "I'd like to thank the McNair family, the Houston Texans organization, Gary Kubiak, and Rick Smith...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Steve Smith on Texans’ head coach candidate Josh McCown: ‘He sees the game a certain way’

Josh McCown played in the NFL long enough that he once handed the football off to Emmitt Smith for the final carry of the legendary running back’s Hall of Fame career. The retired longtime backup quarterback delivered a deep pass to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald for the first of his 1,432 career receptions. Now, McCown is a real candidate for the Houston Texans’ head coach vacancy, and former teammates like Steve Smith Sr. believe he is capable of making the transition to coaching, despite having little experience as a coach.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Kurt Warner’s Son, A QB Recruit, Announces Commitment

On Wednesday night, three-star quarterback Elijah Warner announced where he’ll be playing college football. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will be taking his talents to Temple. He announced that he’s “100 percent committed” to the program on Twitter. The Phoenix Brophy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
David Culley
Person
John Mcvay
The Spun

Here’s What Sean Payton Has Said About The Cowboys Job

Rumors have been swirling about Saints head coach Sean Payton stepping down, but it won’t be to coach the Dallas Cowboys. Payton went on ESPN Radio in 2019 to discuss the Cowboys gig after he was linked to it and brushed it aside. It would be quite a surprise if he felt differently three years later.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddy System#Jaguars#American Football#Eagles#Nfl Mock Draft#Pfn
NBC Sports

Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Fans Are Furious With Thursday’s News

It’s been reported multiple times that Byron Leftwich is a finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ head coaching vacancy, but the latest update on this situation says otherwise. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Jaguars recently interviewed former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for their job opening....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Giants’ Joe Schoen losing prime head coach candidate to Dolphins

Joe Schoen might not be shuffling off to Buffalo. That’s because the New York Giants general manager could lose one of his top head coach candidates. The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard reports “Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins’ next head coach. If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants’ next head coach, to me. NYG’s done significant work on both.”
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy