ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What Time Will ‘Billions’ Season 6 Premiere on Showtime? How To Watch ‘Billions’ Season 6 Live

By Josh Sorokach
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXA9z_0dtXX95p00

Damien Lewis may have left Billions during the Season 5 finale, but much like Tennessee’s Music City Miracle against the Bills, the popular Showtime series still has a few trick plays in its arsenal.

C’mon, it’s Billions. I had to start the article with a pop culture reference.

The new season centers on Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) taking over Axe Capital, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) waging war on billionaires, and a season-long storyline in which Prince tries to bring the 2028 Olympics to New York City. If you’re not a current Showtime subscriber, Hulu is currently offering the channel for $4.99/month for the first six months ($10.99/month after the trial concludes).

What time is Billions on tonight? How can you watch Billions Season 6 live? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE BILLIONS SEASON 6 RELEASE DATE?

The new season premieres tonight (Sunday, January 23) on Showtime.

WHAT TIME IS BILLIONS ON TONIGHT?

The season premiere of Showtime airs tonight from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Showtime. An encore presentation airs at 10:00 p.m. ET.

IS DAMIEN LEWIS (BOBBY AXELROD) IN THE NEW SEASON OF BILLIONS?

Lewis left the show at the end of Season 5. While Axe could eventually return to the series, he’s not in the first five episodes (although he’s mentioned numerous times). I could potentially see Lewis returning as a guest star when Billions gets closer to ending, but it’s doubtful he’ll be back in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 6 LIVE:

Billions airs on Showtime, which means you can watch the show live with an active Showtime subscription. Available for $10.99/month, Showtime is available to purchase through Apple, Roku, Amazon, your cable provider, or through the Showtime website. Showtime offers a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

You can also watch Showtime live via fuboTV, which offers the channel via their $19.99/month Showtime/Starz/Epix add-on (or $10.99/month if you just want Showtime). Fubotv offers a free trial of Showtime for eligible subscribers.

Finally, YouTube TV also offers Showtime for an additional fee.

HOW TO WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 6 LIVE ON HULU:

You can add Showtime to your Hulu account for an additional $10.99/month. But we have some good news! Hulu is currently offering Showtime for $4.99/month for the first six months. Plus, a seven-day free trial is available for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 6 ON AMAZON’S PRIME VIDEO?

Yep. You can add Showtime to your Prime Video account for $10.99/month. A seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Billions Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the fifth season of ‘Billions,’ Axe makes a surprising decision to run off to Switzerland. After that, fans have been hoping to see him return in the sixth installment, which is set to premiere soon. However, their expectations might fall through because the show is about to take on a new path. It might also impact Wendy’s life to a great extent. If you want to know what to expect from the premiere episode of season 6, we have got you covered!
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
gamerevolution.com

I Am Groot Season 1: Release date, time, how to watch

What is the I Am Groot season 1 release date? As announced in a Disney Plus investor day, the latest Marvel animated series is a more lighthearted and probably more kid-friendly affair that follows Baby Groot’s adorable adventures, but where and when will the Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off series be available? Here is everything known about the release date, the exact release time, and how to watch I Am Groot season 1.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Billions season 6 premiere arrives early; Michael McKean guest stars!

For everyone out there excited to watch Billions season 6, here’s a bit of great news: You don’t have to wait!. This weekend, Showtime decided to do the super-kind thing and make the first episode available to subscribers in advance, and there was a lot of awesome stuff crammed into this particular episode. We don’t want to spoil too much in this episode, but you’ve got a big-name guest star in Better Call Saul alum Michael McKean on board, and that’s to go along with seeing a larger role for Corey Stoll as Mike Prince. We don’t want to give away too much here, but we’d go ahead and argue that the dynamic between Prince and Chuck Rhoades is very much different than the one that existed between Chuck and Bobby Axelrod.
TV SERIES
The Staten Island Advance

AwesomenessTV’s ‘Next Influencer’ premieres Season 3: How to watch and stream right now

“Eleven TikTok creators, one drama-filled mansion.” That’s what it takes to make the next season of “Next Influencer.”. The content creator competition series “Next Influencer” Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, Jan. 13. For 10 weeks, creators live in a mansion where they will compete for the title of the “next” best influencer.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Damien Lewis
Person
Corey Stoll
Buffalo News

Jeff Simon: Showtime's reconfigured 'Billions' is what a show should be when forced to make changes

When last we left, "Billions," amoral stock market grandee Bobby Axelrod had been stopped cold. His equally amoral nemesis in law enforcement, Chuck Rhoades, now the New York State Attorney General, had checkmated him into a corner when he had to sell his firm Axe Capital for a paltry $2 billion so that he could hightail it to Switzerland, the country where illegal money goes to be free.
BUFFALO, NY
The Oregonian

‘Billions’ returns, without Damian Lewis: How to watch Season 6 online, for free

When “Billions” returns for Season 6 on Sunday, you can expect more plotlines about battles for power among obscenely wealthy people and the politicos who oppose them. What you won’t find is original star Damian Lewis in the role of Bobby Axelrod, the hedge-fund gazillionaire who served as the antagonist to costar Paul Giamatti’s New York attorney general Chuck Rhoades.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Billions: Season Seven? Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Billions TV show stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff, with David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Daniel Breaker. In season six, Axe (Damian Lewis) is gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) has assumed his place. Now, Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Dillon) to Sacker (Rashad), and of course Senior (DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever-shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Billions: Season Six Ratings

TV history is littered with series in which one of the main stars left a show before it ended. Some series found new life as a result while others fizzled out and were cancelled. What will happen to Billions on Showtime now that Damian Lewis has departed? Will it be renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Youtube Tv#Season Premiere#Showtime#Music City Miracle#Bills#Axe Capital#Hulu
Deadline

‘American Rust’ Canceled At Showtime After One Season

Showtime has opted not to renew American Rust for a second season, bringing Jeff Daniels’ short time as Chief of Police Del Harris to an end. “We can confirm that American Rust will not be moving forward with a second season,” Showtime said in a statement. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.” Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season Based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel American Rust, the family drama sought to explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised Police Chief Del Harris (Daniels) in a small Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him. The series, which premiered in September, also featured Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter and Rob Yang. Executive producers were creator and showrunner Dan Futterman, Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios, and Elisa Ellis.
TV SERIES
AL.com

‘Snowpiercer’ season 3 live stream (1/24): How to watch online for free, TV, time

“Snowpiercer” season 3 debuts Monday, Jan. 24, and it will be live streamed on Sling, which offers a free trial. Seven years after the world froze over, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. As Layton and his small band of rebels set out in search of life beyond the tracks, a lone wanderer’s emergence from the wasteland raises hope and a deep sense of suspicion.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
PopSugar

Showtime's Billions Premiere Depicts Another Heart Attack After a Peloton Ride

Over a month ago, fans of the Sex and the City spinoff series, And Just Like That, couldn't stop talking about Mr. Big's shocking death in the premiere episode. The beloved character has a fatal heart attack during his 1,000th Peloton ride, which sent the company's stock prices plunging, but And Just Like That isn't the only show trolling the Peloton.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

DGA Awards TV Noms: Five ‘Succession’ Episodes Vie For Dramatic Series; ‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Comedies

It’ll be a case of Succession-on-Succession violence at the 74th annual DGA Awards. The Directors Guild revealed its TV nominations Wednesday, and all five nominees for Dramatic Series are episodes of HBO’s juggernaut starring Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. On the Comedy Series side, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a triple nominee alongside HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus. Today’s nominations for the DGA Awards, which will be handed out March 12, also cover documentaries and commercials. See the full list below. The guild’s film nominations will be revealed Thursday. The Movies for Television and Limited Series categories is chock-full of big names: Barry...
TV SERIES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy