What Time Will ‘Billions’ Season 6 Premiere on Showtime? How To Watch ‘Billions’ Season 6 Live

Damien Lewis may have left Billions during the Season 5 finale, but much like Tennessee’s Music City Miracle against the Bills, the popular Showtime series still has a few trick plays in its arsenal.

C’mon, it’s Billions. I had to start the article with a pop culture reference.

The new season centers on Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) taking over Axe Capital, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) waging war on billionaires, and a season-long storyline in which Prince tries to bring the 2028 Olympics to New York City. If you’re not a current Showtime subscriber, Hulu is currently offering the channel for $4.99/month for the first six months ($10.99/month after the trial concludes).

What time is Billions on tonight? How can you watch Billions Season 6 live? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE BILLIONS SEASON 6 RELEASE DATE?

The new season premieres tonight (Sunday, January 23) on Showtime.

WHAT TIME IS BILLIONS ON TONIGHT?

The season premiere of Showtime airs tonight from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Showtime. An encore presentation airs at 10:00 p.m. ET.

IS DAMIEN LEWIS (BOBBY AXELROD) IN THE NEW SEASON OF BILLIONS?

Lewis left the show at the end of Season 5. While Axe could eventually return to the series, he’s not in the first five episodes (although he’s mentioned numerous times). I could potentially see Lewis returning as a guest star when Billions gets closer to ending, but it’s doubtful he’ll be back in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 6 LIVE:

Billions airs on Showtime, which means you can watch the show live with an active Showtime subscription. Available for $10.99/month, Showtime is available to purchase through Apple, Roku, Amazon, your cable provider, or through the Showtime website. Showtime offers a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

You can also watch Showtime live via fuboTV, which offers the channel via their $19.99/month Showtime/Starz/Epix add-on (or $10.99/month if you just want Showtime). Fubotv offers a free trial of Showtime for eligible subscribers.

Finally, YouTube TV also offers Showtime for an additional fee.

HOW TO WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 6 LIVE ON HULU:

You can add Showtime to your Hulu account for an additional $10.99/month. But we have some good news! Hulu is currently offering Showtime for $4.99/month for the first six months. Plus, a seven-day free trial is available for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 6 ON AMAZON’S PRIME VIDEO?

Yep. You can add Showtime to your Prime Video account for $10.99/month. A seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers.