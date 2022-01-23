ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife warns residents about coyote mating season, danger to pets

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eastern coyote is well established throughout Massachusetts except on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. A medium-sized predator, it is an opportunistic feeder and extraordinarily adaptable to a wide range of habitats. Coyotes thrive in suburban, urban, and rural areas. They will utilize whatever food is naturally available, including small animals, birds,...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 19

Randy Oliveira
4d ago

I'm way more worried about all these illegals breeding in this country then coyotes.

Reply
7
Jackie Moccia
4d ago

we have a large one that sits in our driveway . he's definitely not afraid of humans for sure

Reply(1)
5
