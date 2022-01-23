Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife warns residents about coyote mating season, danger to pets
The eastern coyote is well established throughout Massachusetts except on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. A medium-sized predator, it is an opportunistic feeder and extraordinarily adaptable to a wide range of habitats. Coyotes thrive in suburban, urban, and rural areas. They will utilize whatever food is naturally available, including small animals, birds,...www.newbedfordguide.com
Comments / 19