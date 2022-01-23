ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Anthony Davis Upgraded to "Questionable" for Sunday's Game Against MIA

By Eric Eulau
 5 days ago
The Lakers haven’t exactly broadcasted updates about injured superstar Anthony Davis. For the most part, fans have been left to watch Davis put up pre-game jumpers in a knee brace.

Head coach Frank Vogel, along with Westbrook and LeBron, have been intentionally vague when asked about when Davis will return.

On Saturday, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell broke the news that Davis is officially “questionable” for Sunday’s tilt against the Miami Heat.

Los Angeles is 7-9 since Davis hit the injured list after spraining his MCL on December 17th. The absence of Davis is one of the many reasons the Lakers have struggled this year. The Lakers rank 26th in defensive rating (115.1) without their All-Defensive Team big man. Prior to that, Los Angeles ranked 10th (107.1).

The return of Davis, whether it’s Sunday or next week, is sure to help elevate a Lakers roster that has struggled to find any consistency.

