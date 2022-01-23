ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Britain reports 74,799 COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths on Sunday

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Britain reported 74,799 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths within...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly. The capital city had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said, a day after reinstatement of curbs on mobility and business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Sweden registers new daily COVID-19 cases record on Jan. 27

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 infections, registering 53,619 cases on Jan. 27, health agency data showed on Friday. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record, 46,671 cases, was set on Jan. 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid cases starting to flatline at high levels, scientists warn

Covid infections appear to be flatlining at worryingly high levels in England, experts have said.Although rates are falling among adults, the prevalence of the virus in children is growing, according to the latest data from the UK’s React survey, run by Imperial College London.Two-thirds of recent cases were also among those who said they had previously caught Covid, although scientists cautioned that it was hard to determine whether these were true reinfections, or a result of people still testing positive from lingering infections.The study, which assessed 100,607 swabs between 5 and 20 January, suggests that infections peaked around the beginning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Covid#Reuters
kfgo.com

Brazil’s Health Ministry approves China’s Sinovac shot for some children

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry on Friday approved use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, for children ages 6 to 17. In a news conference announcing the addition of Coronavac to the national vaccination plan, Deputy Health Minister Rodrigo Cruz said the ministry has 6 million doses of the vaccine available, with states and cities having their own stocks.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tycoon facing extradition loses latest round of legal fight

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud has lost the latest stage of a legal battle.Mike Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge to a deadline set by a judge during extradition proceedings.A High Court judge who considered his challenge at a recent hearing in London ruled against him on Wednesday.Mr Justice Swift heard that a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made to extradition and ruled that Home Secretary Priti Patel could decide whether to extradite.The Cabinet minister subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS
The Independent

France reissues legal threat over post-Brexit fishing row

France has put the UK on alert that it could start legal proceedings if there is no further movement on post-Brexit fishing licences.European affairs minister Clement Beaune said Paris was “not happy with the situation” following a wrangle over licences for French vessels to fish in British waters.Last month, the French government said 93% of the requested licences had been issued by Britain compared to 60% at the beginning of November.If dialogue proves insufficient then legal action may be necessaryFrance's European affairs minister Clement BeauneBut Mr Beaune, speaking to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, said the lack of progress since...
EUROPE
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

European Union leaders pledged Wednesday to confront the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic, on the eve of the annual commemorations of Auschwitz’s liberation.European Council President Charles Michel said the lessons of the Holocaust are now “more relevant than ever.”“First, because Jewish people feel threatened, and they are threatened,” he said. “They are even attacked in Europe. Just because they are Jewish. We do not accept this. We will never accept it.”Michel spoke at an online event organized by the European Jewish Congress, which was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der...
SOCIETY
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Iran jails French national for spying – TV

PARIS (Reuters) -An Iranian court on Tuesday convicted French national Benjamin Briere of espionage, sentencing him to eight years in prison, French news network BFM TV reported. Briere, 36, has been held in Iran since May 2020, when he was arrested after flying a helicam – a remote-controlled mini helicopter...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy