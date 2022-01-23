ACC Panic Room: Duke, UNC, and NC State have established who they are for good and bad

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Expectations coming into the season were high for Terquavion Smith, but no one saw the type of freshman season he's putting together at NC State. Just 20 games into his career with the Wolfpack, Smith has already started 13 games and is averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, all while shooting nearly 42 percent from the floor.

