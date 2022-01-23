ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ACC Panic Room: Duke, UNC, and NC State have established who they are for good and bad

WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss how...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Nc State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

NC State freshman Terquavion Smith leads ACC in 3-pointers

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Expectations coming into the season were high for Terquavion Smith, but no one saw the type of freshman season he's putting together at NC State. Just 20 games into his career with the Wolfpack, Smith has already started 13 games and is averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, all while shooting nearly 42 percent from the floor.
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball vs. NC State: Game Preview, Info and More

The UNC basketball team finishes up their three-game in six day stretch with a Saturday afternoon match up against N.C. State as the school will honor Roy Williams with a special ceremony. UNC is coming off a 58-47 win against 8-11 Boston College in a sweet but sour victory. Even...
COLLEGE SPORTS
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame VS NC State: ACC Basketball Game Thread and How to Watch

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got back on track in the ACC with a big win on the road over the Louisville Cardinals. While Louisville isn’t on their normal level of good this year, it’s still a really tough team to beat on their home court. Next up for the Irish is a late tip-off on Tuesday night against the NC State Wolfpack.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
49K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy