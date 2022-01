Winter can be annoying, cold, windy, icy, you get it. You live here. Winter can also be so incredibly beautiful, as we see daily when we peek up at the mountains. One thing I see around my parking lot, and other parking lots in Montana, any area with lots of snow really, is when people put their window wipers straight up when they park. You know what I am saying right, they don't want their wiper blades to stick to their windshield I'm guessing in case it snows? I, for one, have never done this.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO