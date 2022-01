(Des Moines, IA) — A nine-year-old Iowa boy is being called a hero for waking his family up when their home caught on fire Wednesday. Juan Gomez woke up just before 2:30 a-m when he noticed an odd smell in the house. When he spotted the flames he ran to his mother’s room and woke her up. K-C-C-I is reporting all five family members and two dogs made it out safely. The home at the Kings Mobile Home Park in Des Moines was destroyed. Friends, family, and community members are donating shoes, winter coats, backpacks, and more needed items to the family.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO