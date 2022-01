In an appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Joe Buck of Fox Sports broke down a viral moment from this year's playoffs that originated on one of his broadcasts. Buck's partner and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman caught the attention of football fans across the country when he gave a subtle shot to their assignment for the day. The duo were calling the Buccaneers-Eagles game on Jan. 16 that ended up being a dull affair. Meanwhile, CBS would get the Cowboys-49ers game later in the day.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO