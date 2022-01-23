ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Giovanni Lonardi wins Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Giovanni Lonardi (Eolo-Kometa) won the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969, the first race of the new European road season. The Italian...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Georgia Baker wins women's criterium at Santos Festival of Cycling

Georgia Baker continued the BikeExchange-Jayco run of success at the Santos Festival of Cycling, taking out the women's criterium that brought the women's racing to a close. Josie Talbot (Sydney Uni Staminade) took a close-run second in the final criterium, while it another day on the podium for Maeve Plouffe (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), who added third place to her stage 2 victory and third on the GC standings, which were decided on the final road stage to Lobethal before the criterium.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Roseman-Gannon’s Santos Festival win ‘small stepping stone for a long season ahead’

BikeExchange-Jayco may have started the Santos Festival of Cycling with a clear winning objective – as Australia’s only WorldTeam it really couldn't be any other way – but there was reason for rivals to hope they may be able to find some weaknesses to exploit. The team was integrating a new group of riders, who had yet to race together on the road, alongside an established road captain only just returning to racing following surgery.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giovanni Lonardi
Cyclingnews

2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships: The contenders

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships return to the US after nine years, as riders from around the globe converge on Fayetteville, Arkansas to battle for six individual rainbow jerseys and a team relay competition. It is only the second time in 72 years that the United States has hosted these Worlds.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cyclingnews

2023 Tour de France to start in the Basque Country

The 2023 Tour de France will start in the Basque Country, with the cycling-mad autonomous community in northern Spain hosting the Grand Départ stages before the race heads into neighbouring France. Race organiser ASO confirmed the location of the Grand Départ at a special presentation event held at the...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csf#Colours#European#Italian#Bardiani Csf
Cyclingnews

Niamh Fisher-Black extends contract with SD Worx through 2024

SD Worx announced Wednesday that they have reached a contract-extension agreement to keep rising talent Niamh Fisher-Black on board through 2024. Fisher-Black had an outstanding debut on the Women's WorldTour last year that included winning the top-tier series' youth classification. "I enjoyed my first year at Team SD Worx and...
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Stephen Hyde transitions to coach for Team USA at Fayetteville Worlds

Three-time cyclo-cross elite men’s champion for the US Stephen Hyde announced his retirement Monday after a 10-year career. He competed the last two years with Steve Tilford Foundation Racing, finishing his final race at US nationals in DuPage County, Illinois in ninth place, his lowest finish in the last seven editions.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Rochette dreaming of rainbows at cyclo-cross Worlds

It's just days before the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships kicks off and Canadian Maghalie Rochette is getting restless in her Arkansas rental. Rochette, along with her husband David and dog Mia, have been in Arkansas for three weeks of training and isolation, and she's raring to go. "I had a...
CYCLING
AFP

Ex-Tour champion Bernal 'conscious' after surgery for bus crash injuries

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was "conscious" a day after the Colombian cycling star underwent emergency surgery following a devastating collision with a bus outside Bogota, doctors said Tuesday. "He is conscious, with mobility in all four limbs" and showing signs of "further progress in his post-operative development," said the Sabana University Clinic, where the cyclist was rushed by ambulance after smashing head-on into a bus. Having undergone what doctors called "successful" surgery, the injured cyclist was extubated on Tuesday afternoon "without any complications" and has had "an excellent response to treatment," the clinic said in a statement. Bernal's British team, Ineos Grenadiers, said he underwent two surgeries to "medically pin his right leg and stabilise the vertebrae fracture in two seperate surgeries last night."
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

New Uno-X Women's WorldTeam show off red and yellow kit in Spain - Gallery

Issy Ronald has just graduated from the London School of Economics where she studied for an undergraduate and masters degree in History and International Relations. Since doing an internship at Procycling magazine, she has written reports for races like the Tour of Britain, Bretagne Classic and World Championships, as well as news items, recaps of the general classification at the Grand Tours and some features for Cyclingnews. Away from cycling, she enjoys reading, attempting to bake, going to the theatre and watching a probably unhealthy amount of live sport.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

What is a “cyclist’s physique”?

Just like many of us are sick of hearing about how to get our ‘beach body’ ready as soon as the sun makes an appearance, now we have another ridiculous concept to contend with: the “cyclist’s physique”. I say ‘now’, but this is not new...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy