Raleigh County man arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Raleigh County man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

In the evening hours of January 21, 2022, deputies performed routine traffic enforcement in the Chimney Corner area when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. After stopping the cars, it was discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

Richard J Tanner, 50, of Beaver, is charged with the felony offense of 3rd Offense Driving while License Revoked for DUI and the misdemeanor offense of Failing to Obey Stop Sign. Tanner was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.