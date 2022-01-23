Fayetteville man arrested on 31 counts of fraud

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

On September 13, 2021, deputies received notice of a fraud complaint. The victim in the incident had hired an individual to mow her grass. In the following days, the victim was notified by her bank that her account was overdrawn. The investigation yielded that the individual had used her debit card information to make online transactions via Facebook Pay to himself and others.

Bernard L Adkins, 27, of Fayetteville, is charged with the following felony offenses: 31 counts of Computer Fraud and 31 counts of Fraudulent Use of An Access Device. Adkins was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.