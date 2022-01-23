ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy reports 138,860 COVID cases on Sunday, 227 deaths

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 138,860 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, against 171,263 the day before, while the number of deaths fell to 227 from 333. Italy has registered 143,523 deaths...

More Chinese provinces report cases linked to Beijing clusters

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese capital reported on Monday new local COVID-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day as flare-ups persisted ahead of the Winter Olympics Games in February, while four provinces found infections linked to clusters in Beijing. The Beijing municipality reported six new domestically transmitted infections with...
Israel broadens eligibility for fourth shot of COVID vaccine

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel on Wednesday broadened eligibility for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to include adults under 60 with underlying medical conditions, their caretakers, and others over 18 at significant risk of exposure to the coronavirus. An official statement said the Health Ministry’s director-general had approved the measure, which...
India’s Omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks -experts

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s COVID-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, some top experts said, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities.
Austria to lift lockdown for unvaccinated residents

Austria will end its lockdown for unvaccinated residents next Monday — one day before a COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect in the country, the country's chancellor announced Wednesday.Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the measure, which was introduced in November, was no longer needed because there was no threat of hospital intensive care units being overstretched.For weeks, the lockdown for the unvaccinated has been “a measure that many people complained about, but that was unavoidable for health policy reasons,” Nehammer said, according to Austrian news agency APA.On Feb. 1, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults — the first of its...
Dutch government eases lockdown despite soaring infections

Prime Minister Mark Rutte further eased the Netherlands' coronavirus lockdown, allowing bars, restaurants, museums, theaters and other venues to reopen from Wednesday for the first time this year.But Rutte warned that the move wasn't without risks.“We are taking a big step today to unlock the Netherlands while the infections numbers are really going through the roof,” Rutte said Tuesday.The announcement wasn't all good news for the beleaguered hospitality and cultural sectors, with the opening hours limited to 10 p.m., while professional sports teams will only be allowed to fill stadiums to a third of their normal capacities.Soccer clubs and...
The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
Fishermen plan to disrupt Russia military drills off Irish coast

Irish fishermen are planning to peacefully disrupt Russia’s military exercises off the coast of Ireland next month, an industry body has confirmed. The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said on Tuesday that some of its members will hold a protest because they see the area as “very important” to their livelihoods. They also wish to protect marine life and biodiversity, he added. His comments came the day after Yury...
Covid cases starting to flatline at high levels, scientists warn

Covid infections appear to be flatlining at worryingly high levels in England, experts have said.Although rates are falling among adults, the prevalence of the virus in children is growing, according to the latest data from the UK’s React survey, run by Imperial College London.Two-thirds of recent cases were also among those who said they had previously caught Covid, although scientists cautioned that it was hard to determine whether these were true reinfections, or a result of people still testing positive from lingering infections.The study, which assessed 100,607 swabs between 5 and 20 January, suggests that infections peaked around the beginning...
Brazil’s Health Ministry approves China’s Sinovac shot for some children

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry on Friday approved use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, for children ages 6 to 17. In a news conference announcing the addition of Coronavac to the national vaccination plan, Deputy Health Minister Rodrigo Cruz said the ministry has 6 million doses of the vaccine available, with states and cities having their own stocks.
The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
German parliament to vote on climate funds

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower house will on Thursday vote to suspend constitutional limits on new borrowing for another year and approve a supplementary budget to fund investments needed to transition the economy toward carbon neutrality. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free...
Fewer Czechs dying of COVID-19 despite record infections

The number of Czech citizens dying of COVID-19 has been steadily declining despite a recent record surge in coronavirus infections caused by the highly transmittable omicron variant.The figures released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday show that 121 people died in the last seven days, down from 206 the previous period and 289 another seven days back.New infections in the Czech Republic had been declining since a record high in late November, but started growing again in January driven by the omicron variant that has became dominant.The daily increases hit a record high of almost 40,000 cases on Tuesday,...
US sends 7.4 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh

The United States began shipping another 7.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh on Friday, a US official told AFP. "Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, the United States is shipping 7,434,180 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Bangladesh," a White House official said, asking not to be identified. The United States had already dispatched 28.4 million doses of vaccines to Bangladesh, not counting the latest batch, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's database. sms/to
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn’t reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
