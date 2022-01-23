Armenian president resigns

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
Ukraine’s leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses. Moscow has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine […]
“It is unthinkable for me and my friends to pick up a gun and start fighting the Russians. We have lived together all our lives and now there are people who are trying to turn us into enemies and start a bloodbath,” declared an angry Kiril Semenov.As the diplomatic options to prevent a new war in Europe appear to fade away, Ukrainians are preparing for what they fear are dark and violent days ahead. Thousands have rushed to join volunteer groups vowing to resist an invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin, one they believe may be imminent.But there are others who...
“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
KINSHASA (Reuters) – The vice president of Democratic Republic of Congo’s parliament Jean-Marc Kabund resigned on Friday over what he described as bullying, humiliation and torture. Kabund, a top ally of President Felix Tshisekedi, quit two days after CCTV footage he shared on social media appeared to show...
The Netherlands and Ukraine argued Wednesday that a top European court should hear their cases that seek to hold Russia responsible for human rights violations in eastern Ukraine including the 2014 downing of a passenger jet that killed all 298 people on board.Lawyers representing the Dutch government told the European Court of Human Rights in the French city of Strasbourg that Russia had effective control over rebel forces in eastern Ukraine when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014.The preliminary hearing into whether the Ukraine and Dutch cases against Russia are admissible opened amid soaring...
Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to a list of "terrorists and extremists", as authorities further clamp down on the opposition. She was also added to the "terrorists" list on Tuesday.
Armenia's President Armen Sarksyan has announced his resignation. After nearly four years in office, Armenian President Armen Sarksyan announced his early resignation, on Sunday. The politician cited "the lack of necessary instruments to influence the fundamental processes in internal and foreign politics" as one of the major reasons behind his decision.
President Armen Sarkissian on Sunday submitted his resignation from the post of president, his office said by publishing his statement. In the early 1990s, with major geopolitical changes, our people were given the greatest opportunity to establish their own independent state. Our mission was not to replace one flag with another, but to build a country that would ensure the security, progress, and prosperity of Armenians again centuries later.
Nato has sent a letter today to Moscow in response to Russia’s list of security demands, the Western alliance has confirmed.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have heightened ahead of what the West says is a potential takeover of more parts of Ukraine. Russian president Vladimir Putin and his government have insisted they have no such plans, despite reports of tens of thousands of Russian troops deployed to the border with Ukraine.Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels: “We call on Russia once again to immediately de-escalate the situation.“Nato firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday there was room to continue dialogue with the United States, but that it looked clear Russia’s main security demands had not been taken into account by Washington. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would not rush to draw conclusions after...
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower house will on Thursday vote to suspend constitutional limits on new borrowing for another year and approve a supplementary budget to fund investments needed to transition the economy toward carbon neutrality. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free...
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations over the demarcation of a southern maritime border that is disputed with Israel, President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday. Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started indirect negotiations through a U.S. mediator in 2020 at a U.N. peacekeeping base in...
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the UK is not ruling out support for personal sanctions against President Vladimir Putin in the event of a Russian incursion into Ukraine Ms Truss made the comments after US President Joe Biden suggested moving to penalise the Russian president could be an option in the case of an invasion.When asked on Tuesday if he could see himself sanctioning President Vladimir Putin in those circumstances, Mr Biden told reporters: “Yes, I would see that.”Asked if the UK would support personal sanctions against the Russian president, Ms Truss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on...
Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
Supporters of Burkina Faso's new junta rallied on Tuesday as the UN, France and the poor Sahel country's neighbours condemned its latest coup. It is the latest bout of political turmoil to strike Burkina Faso, which has had little stability since gaining independence from France in 1960.
