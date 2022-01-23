A330 SAS Business Class Review: My Worst Business Class Flight Ever

Aeromexico offers great connectivity to Mexico City, offering hundreds of flights a day to Mexico’s beautiful capital city. After a lovely stay in Mexico City over Thanksgiving 2021 it was time to fly home. The flight was aboard Aeromexico’s 737-800 between MEX and SEA. My last business class flight with Aeromexico was memorable, but not for the right reasons. Subpar food, poor service, and an outdated seat to name a few plagued my flight between Buenos Aires and Mexico City. However, that was 2015. Now, nearly 7 years later it was time to retry Aeromexico on a shorter mid-haul 6 hour flight. The only wrench, Covid-19. Thankfully, Aeromexico is offering nearly full service again in business class and economy, so despite the pandemic, the experience was not really affected.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO