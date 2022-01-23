ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A330 SAS Business Class Review: My Worst Business Class Flight Ever

By Ryan S
 5 days ago
A330 SAS Business Class Review: My Worst Business Class Flight Ever. The headline should set the tone, so buckle up for my worst business class review ever: SAS from Stockholm (ARN) to Chicago (ORD) on the A330. For those a bit surprised, the A330 is SAS’ standard long-haul product. After seeing...

Related
simpleflying.com

Self-Business Class Upgrade Leads To United Airlines Diversion

A United Airlines Dreamliner flight bound for Tel Aviv returned to New York late last week after two passengers awarded themselves a business class upgrade then refused to return to their correct seats after the crew asked them to do so. Business class upgrade goes awry for two United passengers.
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
liveandletsfly.com

United Airlines 787-10 Diverts After Business Class Poachers Riot When Busted

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv diverted after a pair of poachers tried to sneak into business class. When busted, instead of hanging their heads down and returning to their seat, they rioted, prompting the return to Newark. The result? A cancelled flight which inconvenienced hundreds of people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
onemileatatime.com

Is American Replacing First Class With Business Plus?

Update: An American Airlines spokesperson has now issued the following statement: “We are not getting rid of our first class product. An error due to testing caused the temporary removal of our Flagship First fare product. We have resolved the issue, and the fare is once again available for booking on our A321T and 777.” You can find the original post below.
travelcodex.com

Review: Aeromexico 737 Business Class Mexico City to Seattle

Aeromexico offers great connectivity to Mexico City, offering hundreds of flights a day to Mexico’s beautiful capital city. After a lovely stay in Mexico City over Thanksgiving 2021 it was time to fly home. The flight was aboard Aeromexico’s 737-800 between MEX and SEA. My last business class flight with Aeromexico was memorable, but not for the right reasons. Subpar food, poor service, and an outdated seat to name a few plagued my flight between Buenos Aires and Mexico City. However, that was 2015. Now, nearly 7 years later it was time to retry Aeromexico on a shorter mid-haul 6 hour flight. The only wrench, Covid-19. Thankfully, Aeromexico is offering nearly full service again in business class and economy, so despite the pandemic, the experience was not really affected.
Flight Global.com

Former Acro boss Brady is back as he launches business-class seating venture Unum

There is a new challenger in the market for business-class seats – Unum Aircraft Seating – but at the helm is Chris Brady, a familiar face in the airline interiors sector. Brady is best known as the founder of Acro Aircraft Seating – an economy-class seat manufacturer set up in 2003 which became an approved Airbus supplier. It was eventually sold to Chinese firm Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls in 2017.
simpleflying.com

Emirates A380 Business Class Review: Near Perfect?

Emirates’ Airbus A380 has long been considered one of the most luxurious in the sky. Filled with gold and over-the-top amenities (iPad-style IFE screen anyone?), business class offers several quirks. After a flight on one of Emirates’ flagship routes, Dubai to London Heathrow, here’s an in-depth review of the seat and service!
royalcaribbeanblog.com

My first impressions of an Oasis-class ship

Today marks the start of a new adventure: my first Royal Caribbean cruise on an Oasis-class ship. I am onboard Harmony of the Seas this week for a 7-night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise. Harmony of the Seas is currently, as of January 2022, the second biggest cruise ship in the world.
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
Upworthy

A grocery store added climate impact to its receipts and people immediately changed how they shop

A new program from Norway shows that when you educate people and give them the ability to make sustainable choices, many will do the right thing. Oda, the most popular online grocer in Norway (formerly known as Kolonial.No), wanted to cut its CO2 emissions in half by 2025 . To reduce its carbon footprint, the company switched from plastic bags to paper boxes and upgraded its delivery vans to electric. But those changes weren’t drastic enough to hit its goal.
The Independent

British Airways plane door ripped off in Cape Town

The door of a British Airways plane has been ripped from the fuselage after it arrived at Cape Town from London Heathrow.The Boeing 777 had flown the 6,000-mile journey on schedule, and all passengers and crew had disembarked when the incident happened. No one was hurt.The aircraft was about to be towed from the stand at the South African airport to a remote stand to be parked for the day.It was pushed back from the stand with the airbridge still attached to the “L2” door – the second on the left-hand side of the plane, used for boarding.Pictures on social...
iheart.com

McDonald’s Happy Meal Includes 8-Legged Surprise

One customer, a woman in England, was left shocked and horrified after biting into her chicken and bacon wrap. She bit down into “something hard” and realized it was a huge spider. 21-year-old Katie Moss is a care assistant from Winsford in west England. She placed her order...
Variety

Discovery Plus Sets Indian Wrestling Series ‘Dangals of Crime’ – Global Bulletin

STREAMING Discovery Plus India’s original investigative documentary series “Dangals of Crime: The Untold Truth About Indian Wrestling,” is now streaming. It traces the meteoric rise of the Olympic sport, in which India has seven summer Olympics medals, and also explores its dark underbelly. Wrestling’s popularity reached a crescendo in India after iconic wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt secured three medals collectively across the 2008 Beijing games and the 2012 London games. Disney’s wrestling-based 2016 film “Dangal,” starring Aamir Khan, is India’s highest grossing film of all time with $270 million. The series, produced by Vice Studios Production and directed by Niyantha...
