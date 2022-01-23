ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump 'Fears' Both Criminal and Civil Investigations in New York: Michael Cohen

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cohen predicted that Trump will "ultimately be responsible for very, very, very significant amounts of penalty" in the civil...

Comments / 321

blanche
4d ago

wow this room is full of trump's cult members, you can tell which ones they are, they are the ones who scream FAKE NEWS....😂😂😂

judy van coevering
4d ago

the orange, obese man's crime family is going down hard.....they going to look good in those orange jumpsuits and silver bracelets.....it is coming

Alice Waggle
4d ago

Cohen does a great job at explaining exactly what the N.Y District Attorneys office is doing and where exactly they are at with the case ! Thank you Michael Cohen !

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

